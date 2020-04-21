Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Innovation Edge launches a Two Million Rand Covid-19 Early Childhood Rapid Response Fund - Request for Proposals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyndsey Petro - Portfolio Manager for Innovation Edge
Today at 17:05
Mandy Wiener: The case for lifting the cigarette ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Premier Winde briefs on COVID-19 scenario planning and response
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change
Today at 20:10
Sanusha on political fall-out
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 20:48
Socio-economic relief for small business
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Craker - CEO at IQ Business
Today at 21:15
Nostalgia
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kharnita Mohamed - Anthropologist at The Centre for African and Gender Studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home

South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home

Guest:
 Elton Kruger



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

An appeal by 19 SA doctors to President Ramaphosa: End hard lockdown now

21 April 2020 4:56 PM

Guest:
 Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor | Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Violent chaos in Macassar, eastern area of Cape Town

21 April 2020 4:19 PM

Guest:
Murray Williams News24 Reporter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RadioReading with John Maytham: Poetry

21 April 2020 4:13 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clem Sunter: What life will be like as we lift Covid-19 lockdown – four scenarios

21 April 2020 3:37 PM

Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A star orbiting the Milky Way's giant black hole confirms Einstein was right

20 April 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
Emily Conover | Writer with Science News - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A further plea to our private medical colleagues

20 April 2020 5:53 PM

Guest:
Mark van de Velde | Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma dumps longtime attorney, prepares for 'trial of his life'

20 April 2020 5:20 PM

Guest:
Karyn Maughan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire

20 April 2020 5:06 PM

Guest:
 Juliet McGuire

VW T-Roc and/or Golf 8
Audi E-Tron
and McLaren GT

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing

20 April 2020 4:48 PM

Guest:
Ryan Martyn | Co-founder of Syntech

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

