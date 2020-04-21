The case for lifting the cigarette ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Insurance in the time of Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Thasnim Dawood - Senior Assistant at the Short Term Insurance Ombudsman
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Kevin Hogan
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How community organisations are helping during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanie Fredericks - Co-dounder of NEAD Community Development
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Di Brown - Co-creator at virtualbucketlist.guru
Today at 07:07
Deputy Health Minister on post-April 30 SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
UIF dysfunction
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Today at 08:07
Covid-19 bad for the gig-economy, but time for delivery economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arno Lawrenz - Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments
Dr Jared Mackenzie - medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari
Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek
Today at 08:21
[IF NEEDED] Acknowledge the informal economy!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
FNB replies to complaints from customers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Debt repayments are crucial
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward-The Clothing bank
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
PJ Powers in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
[LISTEN] Is there any REAL justification for the cigarette ban? In her latest column for News 24, journalist Mandy Weiner lights up the debate around the current cigarette ban. 21 April 2020 6:02 PM
4 coronavirus scenarios that could play out in reality, according to Clem Sunter Well-known scenario planner and strategist Clem Sunter describes four possible routes that the world could follow in response to C... 21 April 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
The John Maytham Show
Guest:
 Mandy Wiener



Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division

21 April 2020 6:26 PM

Guest:
Carin Runciman | Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change |

Premier Winde briefs on COVID-19 scenario planning and response

21 April 2020 5:42 PM

Guest:
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

An appeal by 19 SA doctors to President Ramaphosa: End hard lockdown now

21 April 2020 4:56 PM

Guest:
 Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor | Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Violent chaos in Macassar, eastern area of Cape Town

21 April 2020 4:19 PM

Guest:
Murray Williams News24 Reporter

RadioReading with John Maytham: Poetry

21 April 2020 4:13 PM
South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home

21 April 2020 3:44 PM

Guest:
 Elton Kruger

Clem Sunter: What life will be like as we lift Covid-19 lockdown – four scenarios

21 April 2020 3:37 PM

Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right

20 April 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
Emily Conover | Writer with Science News - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.

A further plea to our private medical colleagues

20 April 2020 5:53 PM

Guest:
Mark van de Velde | Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief

Local Politics Business

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3465, with 58 confirmed deaths

Local

[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday

Business Opinion

Lifting ban on sale of alcohol, cigarette 'will undermine crux of lockdown'

21 April 2020 8:07 PM

Govt announces R500b to aid the economy & R50b for social grants

21 April 2020 7:30 PM

Lockdown: Over 5,000 foreign nationals repatriated from CT in April

21 April 2020 7:16 PM

