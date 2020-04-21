Western Cape briefing on COVID-19 scenario planning and response

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rene Marais
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Memela
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children

Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Musicians are taking a huge knock financially' -PJ Powers SA music legend and multi-award winner PJ Powers joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk making music in the time of coronavirus. 22 April 2020 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in Au... 22 April 2020 10:39 AM

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM

Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM

Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM

[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM

SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM


Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM


Podcasts

The John Maytham Show

Western Cape briefing on COVID-19 scenario planning and response

Western Cape briefing on COVID-19 scenario planning and response

Guest:
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division

21 April 2020 6:26 PM

Guest:
Carin Runciman | Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change |


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The case for lifting the cigarette ban

21 April 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
 Mandy Wiener


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An appeal by 19 SA doctors to President Ramaphosa: End hard lockdown now

21 April 2020 4:56 PM

Guest:
 Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor | Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Violent chaos in Macassar, eastern area of Cape Town

21 April 2020 4:19 PM

Guest:
Murray Williams News24 Reporter


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RadioReading with John Maytham: Poetry

21 April 2020 4:13 PM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans in Saudi fear they will miss their flight home

21 April 2020 3:44 PM

Guest:
 Elton Kruger


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clem Sunter: What life will be like as we lift Covid-19 lockdown – four scenarios

21 April 2020 3:37 PM

Guest:
Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right

20 April 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
Emily Conover | Writer with Science News - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A further plea to our private medical colleagues

20 April 2020 5:53 PM

Guest:
Mark van de Velde | Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee


LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi
22 April 2020 12:21 PM



FNB Stadium to be turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients
22 April 2020 11:33 AM



Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 fine for lockdown breach
22 April 2020 11:24 AM



