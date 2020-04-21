Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division

Today at 04:45 Insurance in the time of Covid-19 Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Thasnim Dawood - Senior Assistant at the Short Term Insurance Ombudsman

125 125

Today at 05:10 Africa News Update Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 05:20 The rise of a pandemic, sees the rise of banking fraud Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Guests

Kevin Hogan

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 How community organisations are helping during lockdown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Joanie Fredericks - Co-dounder of NEAD Community Development

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Di Brown - Co-creator at virtualbucketlist.guru

125 125

Today at 07:07 Deputy Health Minister on post-April 30 SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 07:20 UIF dysfunction Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys

125 125

Today at 08:07 Covid-19 bad for the gig-economy, but time for delivery economy Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Arno Lawrenz - Global investment strategist at Ashburton Investments

Dr Jared Mackenzie - medical scientist with extensive experience in several fields including tuberculosis, HIV and malari

Dr Ashley Pretorius - Managing director and chief scientific officer at Aminotek

125 125

Today at 08:21 [IF NEEDED] Acknowledge the informal economy! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:50 FNB replies to complaints from customers Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Debt repayments are crucial Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 10:45 CEO's paying it forward-The Clothing bank Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 PJ Powers in conversation with Kieno Kammies Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...

125 125