Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19

CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape. 25 April 2020 8:48 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19

Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19

Guest:
Maya Fischer French



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY

24 April 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research

24 April 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:
Professor Helen Rees | Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa

#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.

24 April 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Lara Foot Newton | Director And Writer

Books with John Maytham

24 April 2020 4:37 PM

The Weight of Skin - Alastair Bruce


Wayfinding - Michael Bond


Blood will be born - Gary Donnelly

Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech

24 April 2020 4:20 PM

Guest:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Shantaram

24 April 2020 4:07 PM

Novel by Gregory David Roberts

What separates a good meal from a tremendous meal?

24 April 2020 4:00 PM

Guests:
Daisy Jones | Author at Winemag.co.za and James Gaag | Head Chef at La Colombe

BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD

23 April 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Simon Wood | co-director and co-cinematographer

China faces a growing international backlash

23 April 2020 5:41 PM

Guest:
 Peter Roberts

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

Local Politics

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

EWN Highlights

'This has been my life', says CT eatery owner closing shop due to coronavirus

26 April 2020 4:10 PM

Saps to investigate blasphemous comments by officers during MP lockdown arrests

26 April 2020 2:51 PM

13 GP drivers arrested for speeding and driving without permits

26 April 2020 2:29 PM

