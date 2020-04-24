Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech

Guest:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
The Weight of Skin - Alastair Bruce
Wayfinding - Michael Bond
Blood will be born - Gary Donnelly
Novel by Gregory David RobertsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Daisy Jones | Author at Winemag.co.za and James Gaag | Head Chef at La Colombe
Guest:
Maya Fischer French
Guest:
Simon Wood | co-director and co-cinematographer
Guest:
Peter Roberts
Guest:
Richard Calland | Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30
Guest:
Busisiwe 'Totsie' Memela | CEO of SASSA
Guest:
Mervyn Abrahams | Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD) |