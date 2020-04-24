Books with John Maytham

Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning. 24 April 2020 5:05 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address "I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!" 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
The Weight of Skin - Alastair Bruce


Wayfinding - Michael Bond


Blood will be born - Gary Donnelly



GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY

24 April 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
 Juliet Harding | Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research

24 April 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:
Professor Helen Rees | Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.

24 April 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
 Lara Foot Newton | Director And Writer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech

24 April 2020 4:20 PM

Guest:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Shantaram

24 April 2020 4:07 PM

Novel by Gregory David Roberts

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What separates a good meal from a tremendous meal?

24 April 2020 4:00 PM

Guests:
Daisy Jones | Author at Winemag.co.za and James Gaag | Head Chef at La Colombe

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19

24 April 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
Maya Fischer French

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD ?? NB ??

23 April 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Simon Wood | co-director and co-cinematographer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China faces a growing international backlash

23 April 2020 5:41 PM

Guest:
 Peter Roberts

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

Africa faces 'hunger pandemic' as coronavirus destroys jobs and fuels poverty

24 April 2020 6:24 PM

Gauteng Liquor Forum considering next move after ban on alcohol sale upheld

24 April 2020 5:35 PM

World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved

24 April 2020 5:20 PM

