The re-opening of education

Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Today at 20:25
Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change. More people have been interacting, socialising online during lockdown. What are we talking about? How many South Africans have access to social media? Does it even matter? 20:45 - Centre for Analytics and B
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Latest Local
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
Clinical trial in CT to test whether BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19 virus A new clinical study will determine if the TB vaccine reduces the probability of Covid-19 infection and the severity of the sympto... 28 April 2020 4:53 PM
[LISTEN] The truth about C-19 deaths and ventilators Professor Guy Richards at Wits University explains the who, what, when, and whys of using ventilators for Covid-19 patients. 28 April 2020 3:20 PM
View all Local
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the facility is functioning 'exceptionally well' and complaints are just for sake of criticising. 26 April 2020 1:28 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Politics
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Love Japanese culture? Buy a Dineplan voucher and help save this small business WAZA is a Cape Town-based store that imports and sells quality Japanese goods, tools, kitchenware and food ingredients. 28 April 2020 12:28 PM
Death knell still ringing for SAA Financial journalist Ray Mahlaka asks 'What's the plan Gordhan?' as SAA limps towards retrenchment deadline. 28 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all Business
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Good job, Cape Town! Still using far less water than before Day Zero was a thing “Domestic use is increasing, but it’s still half of what we used in the old days,” says UCT climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston. 27 April 2020 9:31 AM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
View all Africa
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
The re-opening of education

The re-opening of education

Guests:
Xolani Fakude | Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union and Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril

28 April 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Pieter Dirk Uys

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA’s rapid test study 􀀀 AE

28 April 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:

 Elizabeth Mayne | head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

.The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President

28 April 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Mark Gevisser | Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?

28 April 2020 4:35 PM

Guest:
Dr Koot Kotze | South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world?

28 April 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
Dr Max Price | former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Jack and the Beanstalk

28 April 2020 4:10 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State finally has a solid case against alleged Transnet

28 April 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Karyn Maughan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jesse Clegg on new music, covid-19 and innovation during this time.

27 April 2020 6:07 PM

Guest:
 Jesse Clegg | South African singer-songwriter

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SU researcher receives doctorate in cheese-making

27 April 2020 5:56 PM

Guest:
 Dr Faith Nyamakwere | Tel: PhD in Animal Sciences

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winde questions accuracy of Covid-19 stats in other provinces

Local

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[PICS] 7 Orcas – including 2 babies – spotted hunting in Cape Town’s False Bay

Local

32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Western Cape correctional facilities

28 April 2020 5:26 PM

WC tertiary institutions implement e-learning to save academic year

28 April 2020 4:52 PM

Tourism dept erred in applying BBBEE Act, AfriForum tells court

28 April 2020 3:43 PM

