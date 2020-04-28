Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?

Guest:
Dr Koot Kotze | South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
Guest:
Pieter Dirk Uys
Guest:
Elizabeth Mayne | head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,
Guest:
Mark Gevisser | Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
Guest:
Dr Max Price | former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Guests:
Xolani Fakude | Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union and Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Guest:
Karyn Maughan
Guest:
Jesse Clegg | South African singer-songwriter
Guest:
Dr Faith Nyamakwere | Tel: PhD in Animal Sciences