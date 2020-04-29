Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: BASIC EDUCATION DEPT SETS 6 MAY AS TENTATIVE RETURN DATE FOR SCHOOLS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 20:25
We’re thinking a lot about life nowadays. Guilt can creep in. Have we prepared our families enough? What if I exposed my family member to Coronavirus? How do we deal with guilt during this time. Guilt/ Trauma counsellor.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Talya Ressel
Today at 20:48
Third interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:45
Third interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Robyn Farrell - Founder at TransparenCI ZA
Latest Local
R50m to transform CTICC into 800-bed Covid-19 hospital The Western Cape has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province. 29 April 2020 4:29 PM
Do I still have to pay my gym membership (and other consumer-related questions)? You can send your consumer-related questions and queries to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler via consumer@knowler.co.za 29 April 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] Next 48 hours are crucial for SAA says Numsa The money-pit airline is fighting for its life, but it is finally time to turn off the life support machine? 29 April 2020 2:26 PM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4 It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte). 29 April 2020 6:57 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The John Maytham Show
Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage

29 April 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
 Goetz Linzenmeier | Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP

Coronavirus: Why going without physical touch is so hard

29 April 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
Robin Dunbar | Professor of Evolutionary Psychology Department of Experimental Psychology University of Oxford

SOS NPO Brings Water Relief To Those In Need

29 April 2020 5:12 PM

Guest:
Shelley Humphreys | Executive Director at SOS NPO

Sit down restaurants move towards take-away - what is the plan of action?ham

29 April 2020 4:35 PM

Guest:
Liam Tomlin

Police watchdog investigation of first lockdown death reveals deep flaws

29 April 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
Daneel Knoetze | Reporter at Ground Up

#RadioReading with John Maytham

29 April 2020 4:05 PM
What does Level 4 mean for domestic workers?

29 April 2020 3:47 PM

Guest:
Myrtle Witbooi | General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union

Universal Basic Income Grant: When nothing is affordable, we had better choose the best unaffordable solution

29 April 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:
 Ivor Chipkin | director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy

Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-ofwork actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG

28 April 2020 6:06 PM

Guest:
Mike Van Graan | Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute

[WATCH LIVE at 7:30 pm] Govt to provide clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

Local

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

Business

'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Criminal sanctions not attached to new rules, putting workers at risk: Amcu

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

Matus fined R11m for inflating price of face masks

29 April 2020 6:52 PM

12 Groote Schuur Hospital lab staff test positive for coronavirus

29 April 2020 6:16 PM

