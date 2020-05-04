RadioReading with John Maytham

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Remdesivir, Smoking and Covid-19.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and Property
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Danielle Bitton - Live lockdown concerts from her balcony in Sea Point stopped by authorize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Britton - Musical actress and singer (Evita)
Today at 20:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Non-alcoholic gin and beer is flying off the shelves under SA’s booze lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:10
Can I move? Alert Level 4 rules for tenants and landlords
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property Attorney
Latest Local
Coaching expert shares tips on how to master the art of the virtual meeting Clinical psychologist and coach Lauren Davis says it's crucial to be more considered and intentional about virtual meetings during... 4 May 2020 1:34 PM
All emergencies admitted whether they've had Covid-19 test or not - Mediclinic An erroneous message in one hospital to doctors was corrected explains Mediclinic SA chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts. 4 May 2020 1:05 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this vegan deli and doughnut spot stay afloat The Grumpy and Runt Deli serves up vegan twists on deli favourites. You can buy a Dineplan voucher and help them survive the Covid... 4 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Local
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
View all Politics
Africa's fragile economies are bracing for a long Covid-19 induced recession The inevitable economic crisis will expose the extreme vulnerabilities of sub-Saharan Africa to deal with unexpected shocks, says... 4 May 2020 4:18 PM
Labour Dept calls on unions to report companies flouting Covid-19 measures With many workers returning to work under level 4, the Labour Department has asked unions to help keep a lookout for non-complianc... 4 May 2020 2:29 PM
Mariner's Wharf owner says he hopes this closure is not for good The restaurant closed its doors after decades of operating in Hout Bay due to impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, at least for now. 4 May 2020 12:25 PM
View all Business
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
#RadioReading with John Maytham

#RadioReading with John Maytham



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills

4 May 2020 4:48 PM

Guest:
 Marjana Martinic | International expert on alcohol policy |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NICD and the latest on Covid-19

4 May 2020 4:21 PM

Guest:
 Melinda Suchard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town to make changes to its ‘nuisance’ by-laws

4 May 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
Jean Redpath | Researcher at the University of the Western Cape's Dullah Omar Institute

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is anyone getting funding from the Art and Culture Covid-19 relief fund?

4 May 2020 3:45 PM

Guest:
Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | award-winning South African performer, composer and well-known musical director

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dan Patlansky, Skype lessons and online workshops.

1 May 2020 6:11 PM

Guest:
Dan Patlansky | Blues Guitar Player

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4

1 May 2020 5:52 PM

Guest:
 Peter Tempelhoff | Chef and Restauranteur at FYN

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exercising with a mask on... does it make a difference to your fitness?

1 May 2020 5:20 PM

Guest:
 Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

1 May 2020 4:40 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where are we with our fight against Covid?

1 May 2020 4:36 PM

Guest:
 Jeremy Nell | Infectious diseases specialist at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

Mediclinic: SMS about not admitting patients unsure of COVID-19 status an error 4 May 2020 4:31 PM

4 May 2020 4:31 PM

Mbalula: Results of lifting of lockdown to be seen in coming weeks 4 May 2020 4:23 PM

4 May 2020 4:23 PM

COVID-19: What exactly is the national command council? 4 May 2020 3:52 PM

4 May 2020 3:52 PM

