Covid-19 and Property

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Latest Local
South Africa's Covid-19 epidemic is almost only getting started - NICD expert Vaccine and immunology expert Dr Melinda Suchard says the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is only going to get higher... 4 May 2020 6:09 PM
There's no compelling reason why people can't buy alcohol, says policy expert Marjana Martinic, an international expert on alcohol policy, says South Africans should be allowed to buy booze and drink it at ho... 4 May 2020 5:40 PM
Charly’s Bakery sets up crowdfunding campaign with sweet rewards for all donors By donating towards the crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery. 4 May 2020 4:48 PM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. 4 May 2020 8:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The John Maytham Show
Covid-19 and Property

Covid-19 and Property

Guest:
 Francois Viruly | Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Danielle Bitton - Live lockdown concerts from her balcony in Sea Point stopped by authorize

4 May 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Danielle Bitto,  Musical actress and singer (Evita)

Remdesivir, Smoking and Covid-19.m

4 May 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
 Prof Helmuth Reuter

Cars with Juliet: Golf GTI TCR

4 May 2020 5:03 PM

Guest:
 Juliet McGuire

Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all its social ills

4 May 2020 4:48 PM

Guest:
 Marjana Martinic | International expert on alcohol policy |

NICD and the latest on Covid-19

4 May 2020 4:21 PM

Guest:
 Melinda Suchard

#RadioReading with John Maytham

4 May 2020 4:11 PM
Cape Town to make changes to its ‘nuisance’ by-laws

4 May 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
Jean Redpath | Researcher at the University of the Western Cape's Dullah Omar Institute

Is anyone getting funding from the Art and Culture Covid-19 relief fund?

4 May 2020 3:45 PM

Guest:
Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | award-winning South African performer, composer and well-known musical director

Dan Patlansky, Skype lessons and online workshops.

1 May 2020 6:11 PM

Guest:
Dan Patlansky | Blues Guitar Player

Understanding the relatively high Western Cape coronavirus numbers

Local

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

