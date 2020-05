Today at 16:10 Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andrea Burgener - Columnist at The Times

125 125

Today at 16:20 The protracted lockdown is morally indefensible Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Leandri Hattingh - MPhil degree in Public Mental Health at the University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:40 PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman

125 125

Today at 16:55 Freshly Ground's Zolani to Raise Funds for #Gig2Earn Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Zolani Mahola - Lead singer at Freshlyground

125 125

Today at 17:05 Mdzananda Animal Clinic robbed at gun point Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marcelle du Plessis - Fundraising and Communications Manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic

125 125

Today at 17:20 Gwede Mantashe publishes draft amendments to electricity regulations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at City of Cape Town

125 125