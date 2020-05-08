Art, my creative response to a pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Western Cape is the only province with strategic Covid-19 testing, explains prof Western Cape is the only province that has implemented smart and strategic Covid-19 testing, says health economist Prof Alex van d... 8 May 2020 5:55 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 08 May 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 8 May 2020 4:56 PM
'Hospitals deciding who can be present for childbirth on a case-by-case basis' Baby on the way? Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says public hospitals are assessing their rules based on their level of risk and exp... 8 May 2020 4:21 PM
Cape Town wants to change the law so police can stop and search without warrants “It takes one back to the 70s and 80s when there were rules like this,” warns Dr Zwelinzima Ndevu (School of Public Leadership). 8 May 2020 3:31 PM
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Art, my creative response to a pandemic

Art, my creative response to a pandemic

Guest:
Catriona Towriss | Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie |



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Bikes make for a good ride to the new normal

8 May 2020 5:20 PM

Guest:
 Kevin McCallum

SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.

8 May 2020 5:13 PM

Guest:
 Deon Bing

Books with John Maytham

8 May 2020 4:36 PM

2 were iBooks
The Boy From The Woods by Harlan Coben
Actress by Anne Enright
The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown

8 May 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
 Melanie Verwoerd | Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist

#RadioReading with John Maytham part 2

8 May 2020 4:11 PM
How the Coronavirus changes poaching strategies

8 May 2020 3:52 PM

Guest:
 Don Pinnock | Environmental Journalist at Southern Write

Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa

8 May 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
 Morne Du Plessis | CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa

Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.

8 May 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
 Prof Alex van den Heever

Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918" ?? JM

7 May 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
Philip Miller

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

Local

Second nurse dies of Covid-19 in the Western Cape

Local

Cele says Police Dept to release crime stats on quarterly basis

8 May 2020 5:52 PM

Govt must only consider sale of alcohol, cigarette at levels 2 & 1, says IFP

8 May 2020 5:30 PM

Denis Goldberg remembered for his humanity, sacrifices at memorial service

8 May 2020 5:20 PM

