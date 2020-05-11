How has government communication been during this time?

Guest:
Zwelinzima Ndevu | Academic Head at the Public Development and Management in the SPL, Stellenbosch University
Guest:
? John Moodie | Member at Bee Keepers Association |
Guest:
Totsie Memela
Guest:
Shabir Madhi | Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit
Guest:
Gary Jordan
Guest:
Jessleena Suri
Guest:
Emily van der Merwe
Guest:
Dr Yogan Pillay | Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Guest:
Kahn Morbee | Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones