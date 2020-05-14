How easy is it to get Open View ahead of Saturday;s Bundesliga kick-off?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 14 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Western Cape records 12 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 129 The Western Cape has recorded 12 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with fatalities in the province jumping from 117 to... 14 May 2020 4:16 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
Salga fears Covid-19 lockdown will cost municipalities R14 billion Salga's Khomotso Letsatsi says the dire economic dip will mean a drop in municipal revenues from cash-strapped citizens. 14 May 2020 8:56 AM
Premier Alan Winde in self-quarantine Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will enter self-quarantine after recently coming into close contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile To... 13 May 2020 7:59 PM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
What level four regulations need shifting? The latest lockdown regulations will bring some relief - but in the bigger scheme of things, what difference will it make? 14 May 2020 7:11 PM
Online retail opens up and it's going to be a spree The local e-commerce industry will most likely see exponential growth now that it is re-opening. 14 May 2020 6:48 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies goes for test, self-isolates after Covid-19 scare CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies is off the air. He’s showing symptoms after visiting a shop, now closed due to contamination. 14 May 2020 11:42 AM
Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives' Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute). 13 May 2020 12:46 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The John Maytham Show
How easy is it to get Open View ahead of Saturday;s Bundesliga kick-off?

How easy is it to get Open View ahead of Saturday;s Bundesliga kick-off?

Guest:
 Chantelle Virgillito | Marketing manager at eMedia Investments



Film on revolutionary sleeping sickness treatment, directed by SA filmmakers, scoops coveted World Health Organisation award

14 May 2020 6:03 PM

Guest:
 Colwyn Thomas | One of the filmmakers

Is Western Cape Ready for Level 3

14 May 2020 5:38 PM

Guest:
 Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Why are numbers in the Western Cape significantly higher?

14 May 2020 5:18 PM

Guest:
 Landon Myer | Professor at UCT

New mega subsea cable to connect continent

14 May 2020 4:46 PM

Guest:
 Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Pitcairn Island - the back of beyond

14 May 2020 4:42 PM

Guest:
 Peter Ryan | Lecturer, Also Of The Percy Fi at University of Cape Town

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock

14 May 2020 4:05 PM
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

14 May 2020 3:56 PM
Small town Covid-10: Bonnievale

14 May 2020 3:32 PM

Guest:
 Bruce MacDonald

Coronavirus antibody test a 'positive development'

14 May 2020 3:22 PM

Guest:
 Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch

