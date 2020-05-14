Small town Covid-19: Nieu-Bethesda

Today at 20:25 All online shopping now allowed - how to keep safe when buying Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Carey van Vlaanderen - CEO at ESET Southern Africa

Today at 20:48 Lockdown Check-in: Charles Leonard Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charles Leonard - New Editor at Mail & Guardian

Today at 21:15 How Riaana Rayners & mom connects with Capetonians during lockdown Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Riaana Rayners - Instagram video creators at Queen latiefa & Riaana Duo

Today at 21:31 Express delivery options during lock down Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Khathu Mufamadi - CEO at Droppa

