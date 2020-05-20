Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
How the lockdown is like in the little town of Matjiesfontein (population 400) Werner Smit is the general manager of the Lord Milner Hotel, a popular attraction in the remote Karoo village of Matjiesfontein. 20 May 2020 5:05 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 20 May 2020 4:59 PM
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Have a lockdown slogan you want to see on a t-shirt? QuickPrint have your back This screenprinting business has been around for 48 years and is weathering lockdown using its cutting edge online technology. 20 May 2020 12:58 PM
The Covid-19 impact on the private health care sector - what can be expected Since middle March when elective surgeries were cancelled, SA hospital groups have seen reduced occupancies to as low as 40%. 20 May 2020 9:10 AM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Curtain closes on Kalk Bay Theatre due to Covid-19 lockdown Without any income amid the ongoing lockdown, The Kalk Bay Theatre and Restaurant is closing down. 19 May 2020 7:20 PM
Boutique hotel in Robertson raffles 5-star weekend takeover valued at over R115k You could win the ultimate hotel takeover for you and 9 friends when you buy a raffle ticket in support of The Robertson Small Ho... 19 May 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
The John Maytham Show
Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein

Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein

Guest:
 Werner Smit | Tel: General Manager - Valor Hospitality. Lord Milner Hotel



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition

20 May 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
 Justin Bradfield | Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg

Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19

20 May 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:
 Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park

20 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:
 Ed Stoddard

SA's shocking Covid-19 projections

20 May 2020 4:24 PM

One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire
shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections
Guest: Harry Moultrie | senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for
Communicable Diseases

One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections

20 May 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
 Harry Moultrie | senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for
Communicable Diseases

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown

20 May 2020 4:04 PM
Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic

20 May 2020 3:37 PM

Guest:
 Prof. Max Price | Former VC at UCT

Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June

20 May 2020 3:33 PM

Guests:
 Greg Kannemeyer | Beacon Hill High School - Mitchells Plain and Henk Arangies | Eversdal Primary - Durbanville |

The Kalk Bay Theatre closes its doors after 17 years.

19 May 2020 6:07 PM

Guest:
 Ashley Searle | Kalk Bay Theatre |

Mmusi Maimane challenges government to open Parliament ahead of schools

Local

'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran'

Local Lifestyle Opinion

New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Mining companies cannot retrench workers with comorbidities - DMRE

20 May 2020 5:35 PM

Sanef calls on police to ensure protection of journo who fled to Lesotho

20 May 2020 5:31 PM

Majority of SA schools not ready to resume classes, says Sadtu

20 May 2020 5:27 PM

