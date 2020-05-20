Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kickstart the classical music scene

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
TALKER: Past teen tweets come back to haunt Miss SA 2020 hopeful Bianca Schoombee
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
This Guy Gets Paid to Cuddle Strangers
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwight Okita - Novelist and poet at Freelancer
Today at 20:48
People contemplating suicide
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wonderboy Peters
Today at 21:05
REPLAY: New children's commissioner Christina Nomdo shares her vision for the future
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION: Should you be held accountable for the things you said as a teenager?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlotte Raubenheimer
Latest Local
WC premier 'concerned' about province's testing capabilities as cases rise Western Cape Premier Alan Winde unpacks the latest coronavirus figures for the province with CapeTalk's John Maytham... 20 May 2020 5:49 PM
[LISTEN] Efforts by the DoH won't be enough once virus hits its peak says expert Epidemiologist Dr Harry Moultrie says it's inevitable the health system will be overwhelmed when Covid-19 hits its peak. 20 May 2020 5:11 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 20 May 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
WC Education MEC says she understands parents fears but schools need to reopen "We have to balance all the factors and that's what I think the national minister has done," says MEC Debbie Schafer. 20 May 2020 10:42 AM
'City's application to prevent human rights monitors at Strandfontein meritless' The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is assisting the court in understanding the importance of human rights monitors. 20 May 2020 9:45 AM
'Politicians and scientists must acknowledge there is no clear way forward' Journalist Rebecca Davis says her article in The Daily Maverick touched a nerve because people want certainty when there is none. 19 May 2020 2:07 PM
View all Politics
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
Deflation a bigger worry than inflation as another rate cut is expected soon The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the repo rate by another 100 points soon. 20 May 2020 6:33 PM
View all Business
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
'He died alone. I couldn’t hold his hand, pray with him or read from the Quran' Nobody comforts you. Nobody holds your hand. You suffer alone. If you die, you die alone, warns Maliek Fagodien. 20 May 2020 1:03 PM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kickstart the classical music scene

Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kickstart the classical music scene

Guest:
Brent Reynolds



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

What a bone arrowhead from South Africa reveals about ancient human cognition

20 May 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
 Justin Bradfield | Senior Lecturer Palaeo-Research Institute University of Johannesburg

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde - digital press conference on WC response to COVID-19

20 May 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:
 Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wildlife at risk as hunger encircles Kruger Park

20 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:
 Ed Stoddard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's shocking Covid-19 projections

20 May 2020 4:24 PM

One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire
shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections
Guest: Harry Moultrie | senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for
Communicable Diseases

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One million Covid-19 cases, 40 000 deaths and a dire shortage of ICU beds - SA's shocking projections

20 May 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
 Harry Moultrie | senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for
Communicable Diseases

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: The Earth in Lockdown

20 May 2020 4:04 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Town Covid - Matjiesfontein

20 May 2020 3:59 PM

Guest:
 Werner Smit | Tel: General Manager - Valor Hospitality. Lord Milner Hotel

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: Making Sense of ‘R’ in Explaining the Course of the Epidemic

20 May 2020 3:37 PM

Guest:
 Prof. Max Price | Former VC at UCT

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools to slowly start heading back from 1 June

20 May 2020 3:33 PM

Guests:
 Greg Kannemeyer | Beacon Hill High School - Mitchells Plain and Henk Arangies | Eversdal Primary - Durbanville |

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

Winde: Having different lockdown levels in SA will create chaos

20 May 2020 7:02 PM

Assault cases opened against cops in KZN rose by 95% in April - Ipid

20 May 2020 5:44 PM

