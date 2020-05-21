President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Diabetes & corona
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 20:48
Increasingly desperate smokers seek alternatives as black-market prices skyrocket in the lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 21:31
Lockdown memes & things
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Which is better, a face shield or a cloth mask? Are all face masks created equal? CapeTalk's John Maythams ask the question 'plastic or cloth' when it comes to face coverings. 21 May 2020 5:20 PM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town? What's behind the long queues outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration offices in Cape Town this week? 21 May 2020 3:39 PM
View all Local
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible' We failed to make good use of the lockdown. Maintaining it now is "suicidal for South Africa", warns Prof Alex van den Heever. 21 May 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Yet another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank and what it means The Reserve bank has cut interest rates by another 50 basis points. 21 May 2020 6:38 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
View all Business
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products

President Ramaphosa, amend the patent law to ensure access to Covid-19 health products

Guest:
 Prof Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis



More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Archaeology shows how ancient African societies managed pandemicsm

21 May 2020 6:07 PM

Guest:
Shadreck Chirikure | Professor in Archaeology, University of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA's legal challenge to DSD's policym

21 May 2020 5:23 PM

Guest:
 James Lorimer | DA Spokesperson

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

You can now boost doctors and nurses with a coffee, thanks to the Red Band Barista Academy

21 May 2020 5:06 PM

Guest:
 Shaun Aupais | award-winning barista, trainer and co-founder of the academy

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell

21 May 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:
 Robin Gorna | AIDS activist and feminist

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Face Shields vs Face Masks

21 May 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
 Linda Bauld | Chair of Public Health in The Usher Institute at the University of
Edinburgh

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

21 May 2020 3:57 PM

Guest:
 Rebecca Davis

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Town Civid - Sutherland

21 May 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
 Marne Marais

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma loses appeal bid against ruling about Derek Hanekom tweet

21 May 2020 3:24 PM

Guest:
 Karyn Maughan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online concert platform called Concerts Connect to kickstart the classical music scene

20 May 2020 6:09 PM

Guest:
Brent Reynolds

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Continuing with the lockdown is not unwise - it's impossible'

Local Business Opinion Politics

Why are we seeing such long queues outside the CCMA offices in Cape Town?

Local

Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Restaurant association taking govt to court over deliveries-only decision

21 May 2020 6:51 PM

No PPEs, means no reopening of schools in Gauteng, says MEC Lesufi

21 May 2020 6:27 PM

Kganyago expects economy to bounce back in 2021

21 May 2020 6:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA