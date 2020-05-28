MRC reports sharp spike in natural deaths in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:48
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 21:31
LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jarrad rickets
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction? On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual. 28 May 2020 6:43 PM
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
The John Maytham Show
MRC reports sharp spike in natural deaths in Cape Town

MRC reports sharp spike in natural deaths in Cape Town

Guest:
Prof Debbie Bradshaw | Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research
The Medical Research Council is reporting a sharp increase in natural deaths in Cape
Town in the week up to 19 May which Debbie Bradshaw, the director of its burden of
disease unit says they are taking as an early signal of the impact of Covid-19.



Judgement in the hairdresser right to work case

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

Guest:
Shamiela Fisher | Reporter at EWN

The Western Cape High Court has handed down judgement ....
Judge Lee Bozalek yesterday heard an urgent application in which hairdressers pleaded
to be allowed to open up for business under strict and safe conditions.
EWN journalist Shamiela Fisher says an advocate representing them told the court that
many are living hand to mouth and are pleading for the right to earn an income.

IPID pulls investigators from corruption probe

28 May 2020 4:53 PM

Guest:
Daneel Knoetze

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has recalled two investigators from a
special task team probing corruption allegations against top police officials. They have
been told to hand over their dockets. Viewfinder journalist Deneel Knoetze says former
IPID officials see this as an attempt wreck high-level corruption investigations and
protect accused policemen from prosecution.

SAA - Dudu Myeni declared delinquent director and business rescue plan due tomorrow

28 May 2020 3:42 PM

Guest:
Guy Leitch

Former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been declared a delinquent director and
banned from holding directorships. Myeni, who left the airline in 2017, presided over a
dramatic decline in its finances. SAA was put into business rescue late last year. We
speak to SA Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch about the impact she had on the company
and the much-awaited announcement of the business rescue plan.

Spacex launch this evening

27 May 2020 5:53 PM

Guest:
Justin Jonas | Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska

City of Cape Town revised 2020/2021 budget

27 May 2020 5:28 PM

Guest:
Dan Plato | Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town

Hong Kong police arrest 300 in day of protests against security law

27 May 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
Eric Lai

Spotlight on Mitchell's Plain

27 May 2020 3:58 PM

Guest:
Warda Cay

Hairdresser believes they should be allowed to work

27 May 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
 Midge Howe

Why churches open but not cinemas or theatres

27 May 2020 3:23 PM

Guest:
Lukhona Mnguni

