Judgement in the hairdresser right to work case

Shamiela Fisher | Reporter at EWN
The Western Cape High Court has handed down judgement ....
Judge Lee Bozalek yesterday heard an urgent application in which hairdressers pleaded
to be allowed to open up for business under strict and safe conditions.
EWN journalist Shamiela Fisher says an advocate representing them told the court that
many are living hand to mouth and are pleading for the right to earn an income.
Daneel Knoetze
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has recalled two investigators from a
special task team probing corruption allegations against top police officials. They have
been told to hand over their dockets. Viewfinder journalist Deneel Knoetze says former
IPID officials see this as an attempt wreck high-level corruption investigations and
protect accused policemen from prosecution.
Prof Debbie Bradshaw | Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research
Council
The Medical Research Council is reporting a sharp increase in natural deaths in Cape
Town in the week up to 19 May which Debbie Bradshaw, the director of its burden of
disease unit says they are taking as an early signal of the impact of Covid-19.
Guy Leitch
Former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been declared a delinquent director and
banned from holding directorships. Myeni, who left the airline in 2017, presided over a
dramatic decline in its finances. SAA was put into business rescue late last year. We
speak to SA Flyer Magazine editor Guy Leitch about the impact she had on the company
and the much-awaited announcement of the business rescue plan.
