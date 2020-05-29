Dealing with debt

Guest:
Paul Slot
Guest:
Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town
(UCT)
Although the South African Weather Service forecasts the temperature increasing
slightly the next two days, the week has been cold and rainy. Prior to the past few days,
rainfall figures were below average for the month of May and with Cape Town’s dams
edging towards the 50% full mark. The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that
rainfall predictions remain uncertain and urged the public to continue to use water
responsibly. We speak to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT’s Future Water Institute about what we
can expect over the winter, the impact of this week’s rain on the dams, and will the
snow be an added bonus to water levels.
Guest:
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Guest:
Mervyn Sloman
Guest:
Dr Mark Cotton | Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
There are reports that Department of Health statistics show that show 755 children
under the age of nine have contracted COVID-19, accounting for almost 3% of the
current number of confirmed cases. Experts agree that young children have a lower risk
of contracting the virus. We speak to Dr Mark Cotton, the head of the paediatric
infectious diseases unit at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital about why some do contract
Covid-19, concerns about inflammatory complications possibly linked to the virus that
have been seen in New York and the United Kingdom, and whether children under the
age of two should wear masks.
Guest:
Sean Robinson, spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA
Guest:
Shamiela Fisher | Reporter at EWN
The Western Cape High Court has handed down judgement ....
Judge Lee Bozalek yesterday heard an urgent application in which hairdressers pleaded
to be allowed to open up for business under strict and safe conditions.
EWN journalist Shamiela Fisher says an advocate representing them told the court that
many are living hand to mouth and are pleading for the right to earn an income.
Guest:
Daneel Knoetze
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has recalled two investigators from a
special task team probing corruption allegations against top police officials. They have
been told to hand over their dockets. Viewfinder journalist Deneel Knoetze says former
IPID officials see this as an attempt wreck high-level corruption investigations and
protect accused policemen from prosecution.
Guest:
Prof Debbie Bradshaw | Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research
Council
The Medical Research Council is reporting a sharp increase in natural deaths in Cape
Town in the week up to 19 May which Debbie Bradshaw, the director of its burden of
disease unit says they are taking as an early signal of the impact of Covid-19.