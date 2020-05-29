Children and covid

Streaming issues? Report here
A Ducati raffled for charity
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
The John Maytham Show
Children and covid

Children and covid

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Guest:
Dr Mark Cotton | Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital

There are reports that Department of Health statistics show that show 755 children
under the age of nine have contracted COVID-19, accounting for almost 3% of the
current number of confirmed cases. Experts agree that young children have a lower risk
of contracting the virus. We speak to Dr Mark Cotton, the head of the paediatric
infectious diseases unit at Tygerberg Children’s Hospital about why some do contract
Covid-19, concerns about inflammatory complications possibly linked to the virus that
have been seen in New York and the United Kingdom, and whether children under the
age of two should wear masks.


Dams, rains, snow and winter rainfall

29 May 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:
Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town
(UCT)
(UCT) 

Although the South African Weather Service forecasts the temperature increasing
slightly the next two days, the week has been cold and rainy. Prior to the past few days,
rainfall figures were below average for the month of May and with Cape Town’s dams
edging towards the 50% full mark. The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that
rainfall predictions remain uncertain and urged the public to continue to use water
responsibly. We speak to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT’s Future Water Institute about what we
can expect over the winter, the impact of this week’s rain on the dams, and will the
snow be an added bonus to water levels.

SAPIA on diesel shortages

29 May 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association

Book Lounge on lockdown

29 May 2020 4:54 PM

Guest:
 Mervyn Sloman

Liquor industry prepares for Monday's onslaught

29 May 2020 4:16 PM

Guest:

Sean Robinson, spokesperson for the Liquor Traders Association of SA

Dealing with debt

29 May 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
Paul Slot

5:42 pm - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

29 May 2020 3:13 PM
Judgement in the hairdresser right to work case

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

Guest:
Shamiela Fisher | Reporter at EWN

The Western Cape High Court has handed down judgement ....
Judge Lee Bozalek yesterday heard an urgent application in which hairdressers pleaded
to be allowed to open up for business under strict and safe conditions.
EWN journalist Shamiela Fisher says an advocate representing them told the court that
many are living hand to mouth and are pleading for the right to earn an income.

IPID pulls investigators from corruption probe

28 May 2020 4:53 PM

Guest:
Daneel Knoetze

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has recalled two investigators from a
special task team probing corruption allegations against top police officials. They have
been told to hand over their dockets. Viewfinder journalist Deneel Knoetze says former
IPID officials see this as an attempt wreck high-level corruption investigations and
protect accused policemen from prosecution.

MRC reports sharp spike in natural deaths in Cape Town

28 May 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:
Prof Debbie Bradshaw | Director Of The Burden Of Dise at Medical Research
Council
Council

The Medical Research Council is reporting a sharp increase in natural deaths in Cape
Town in the week up to 19 May which Debbie Bradshaw, the director of its burden of
disease unit says they are taking as an early signal of the impact of Covid-19.

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

Teacher unions, governing body groups urge schools not to reopen on Monday

29 May 2020 5:32 PM

CoCT urges Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening parks, beaches

29 May 2020 4:54 PM

Old Mutual hopes to make announcement on new CEO soon - chairperson

29 May 2020 3:14 PM

