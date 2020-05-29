Book Lounge on lockdown

Guest:

Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town

Although the South African Weather Service forecasts the temperature increasing

slightly the next two days, the week has been cold and rainy. Prior to the past few days,

rainfall figures were below average for the month of May and with Cape Town’s dams

edging towards the 50% full mark. The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that

rainfall predictions remain uncertain and urged the public to continue to use water

responsibly. We speak to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT’s Future Water Institute about what we

can expect over the winter, the impact of this week’s rain on the dams, and will the

snow be an added bonus to water levels.

