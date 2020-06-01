Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series

Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:25
A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bishop Ivan Abrahams - General Secretary at World Methodist Council
Bishop Ivan Abrahams - Head at Methodist Church Of Southern Africa
Reverend Keith Vermeulen - retired presbyter of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa and former South African Council of Churches' Public Policy Liaison Officer at World Methodist Council
Today at 20:48
. Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Chakim - Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop
Today at 21:05
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers Accommodation providers in smaller towns across the country have been urged to assist by signing up to the Ubuntu Beds initiative. 1 June 2020 6:28 PM
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday. 1 June 2020 2:16 PM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here? Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time. 1 June 2020 6:48 PM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
The John Maytham Show
Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series

Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series

1 June 2020 5:03 PM

Guest:
Juliet McGuire


The Fugard at Home – Now live

1 June 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Fugard Theatre

George Floyd and the global protests at his murder

1 June 2020 5:41 PM

Guest:
 Palesa Morudu | writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic
Communications, based in Washington DC |

U-turn on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 5:23 PM

Guests:
 Jonovan Rustin | Provincial Secretary at Sadtu and Brian Schreuder

Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

1 June 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Kim Whitaker | Ubuntu Beds founder |

Why so many people have become anti-vax?

1 June 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:

Rebecca Hodes | Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S

#RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless

1 June 2020 4:24 PM
How the Guptas' R9bn loco heist went down

1 June 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
Stefaans Brummer | Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Marc Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend

29 May 2020 6:12 PM

Cape Town stand-up comedian Marc Lottering will be the first guest on Cape Talk's new
weekend music offering, “Just The Hits” which gets underway this weekend. On air
between 10h and 11h, it will feature the preferred 1980s playlist of a well-known
Capetonian each week. Marc talks to us about the new show.

Dams, rains, snow and winter rainfall

29 May 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:
Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town
(UCT) 

Although the South African Weather Service forecasts the temperature increasing
slightly the next two days, the week has been cold and rainy. Prior to the past few days,
rainfall figures were below average for the month of May and with Cape Town’s dams
edging towards the 50% full mark. The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that
rainfall predictions remain uncertain and urged the public to continue to use water
responsibly. We speak to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT’s Future Water Institute about what we
can expect over the winter, the impact of this week’s rain on the dams, and will the
snow be an added bonus to water levels.

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

US cities brace for more fury as officer hearing postponed

1 June 2020 7:51 PM

ON THE GO: Transport sector regulations on level 3

1 June 2020 6:49 PM

WHO says it wants to keep working with US

1 June 2020 6:41 PM

