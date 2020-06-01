George Floyd and the global protests at his murder

Guest:
Palesa Morudu | writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic
Communications, based in Washington DC |
Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Fugard Theatre
Guests:
Jonovan Rustin | Provincial Secretary at Sadtu and Brian Schreuder
Guest:
Juliet McGuire
Guest:
Kim Whitaker | Ubuntu Beds founder |
Guest:
Rebecca Hodes | Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S
Guest:
Stefaans Brummer | Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Cape Town stand-up comedian Marc Lottering will be the first guest on Cape Talk's new
weekend music offering, “Just The Hits” which gets underway this weekend. On air
between 10h and 11h, it will feature the preferred 1980s playlist of a well-known
Capetonian each week. Marc talks to us about the new show.
Guest:
Dr Kevin Winter | from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town
(UCT)
Although the South African Weather Service forecasts the temperature increasing
slightly the next two days, the week has been cold and rainy. Prior to the past few days,
rainfall figures were below average for the month of May and with Cape Town’s dams
edging towards the 50% full mark. The City of Cape Town has reminded residents that
rainfall predictions remain uncertain and urged the public to continue to use water
responsibly. We speak to Dr Kevin Winter of UCT’s Future Water Institute about what we
can expect over the winter, the impact of this week’s rain on the dams, and will the
snow be an added bonus to water levels.