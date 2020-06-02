As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England's preparations for post-Covid series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town's first online night - 9 June 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales. 2 June 2020 3:16 PM
[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55 Health officials in the Cape Metro will now only test for Covid-19 in people with comorbidities that are older than 55. 2 June 2020 1:46 PM
Surviving the pandemic : the local firm that went from selling bikinis to bread Lester Kiewit speaks to Business Insider's Andrew Thomson to find out about the firms diversifying during the time of Covid-19. 2 June 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered

As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered

2 June 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
Marcus Low, investigative journalist


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

The Fugard at Home – Now live

1 June 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Fugard Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

George Floyd and the global protests at his murder

1 June 2020 5:41 PM

Guest:
 Palesa Morudu | writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic
Communications, based in Washington DC |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

U-turn on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 5:23 PM

Guests:
Jonovan Rustin | Provincial Secretary at Sadtu and Brian Schreuder

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with Juliet McGuire - BMW 1 series

1 June 2020 5:03 PM

Guest:
Juliet McGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Staying close to work (at no cost) is now an option for public healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

1 June 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
Kim Whitaker | Ubuntu Beds founder |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why so many people have become anti-vax?

1 June 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:

Rebecca Hodes | Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit at the University of Cape Town's Centre for Social S

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading with John Maytham: King Fred the Fearless

1 June 2020 4:24 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Guptas' R9bn loco heist went down

1 June 2020 3:33 PM

Guest:
Stefaans Brummer | Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marc Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend

29 May 2020 6:12 PM

Cape Town stand-up comedian Marc Lottering will be the first guest on Cape Talk's new
weekend music offering, “Just The Hits” which gets underway this weekend. On air
between 10h and 11h, it will feature the preferred 1980s playlist of a well-known
Capetonian each week. Marc talks to us about the new show.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

