As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered

Today at 15:50
#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.
Guests
Haaniya Carelse - Grade 10 Wynberg Girls High
125
Today at 16:10
Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Catherine Egbe - Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
125
Today at 16:20
Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
125
Today at 16:55
PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020
Guests
Grant Greeff - City Organiser at PechaKucha
125
Today at 17:05
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog
Guests
Shabir Madhi
125
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
125
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Guests
Judy MacGuire
125
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
125
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
125
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
125
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
125
