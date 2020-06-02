URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Latest Local
Western Cape records more than 1,000 new infections as death toll rises to 562 The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has risen to 562 following an additional 41 deaths overnight. 2 June 2020 6:52 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
View all Local
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all Politics
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again? Level 3 of lockdown started this week and business is picking up. 2 June 2020 6:39 PM
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Booze ban may need to come back in WC, as ICU beds fill up, says journo Some lockdown measures may have to be reinstated in the Western Cape while the province faces stretched ICU capacity. 2 June 2020 5:48 PM
Gross misconduct. Dishonesty. Recklessness - what 'delinquent director' means Only very serious wrongdoing will get one declared a “delinquent director for life”, says Advocate Fay Mukaddam. 2 June 2020 9:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

The John Maytham Show
URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog

URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog

2 June 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
Shabir Madhi


Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University

2 June 2020 6:06 PM

Guest:
Judy MacGuire

Why is the Space X launch so significant?

2 June 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
 Lerothodi Leeuw | Dr/ Astrophysicist at Unisa Physics Department

PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020

2 June 2020 5:05 PM

Guest:
 Grant Greeff | City Organiser at PechaKucha

Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series

2 June 2020 4:39 PM

Guest:
Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit

2 June 2020 4:30 PM

Guests:
 Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council and Catherine Egbe | Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni

#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.

2 June 2020 4:05 PM
Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers

2 June 2020 3:58 PM

Guest:
Telita Snyckers

As ICUs fill up in the Western Cape, some lockdown measures must be reconsidered

2 June 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
Marcus Low, investigative journalist

The Fugard at Home – Now live

1 June 2020 6:04 PM

Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Fugard Theatre

