Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University

Guest:
Judy MacGuire
Guest:
Lerothodi Leeuw | Dr/ Astrophysicist at Unisa Physics Department
Guest:
Shabir Madhi
Guest:
Grant Greeff | City Organiser at PechaKucha
Guest:
Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Guests:
Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council and Catherine Egbe | Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni
Guest:
Telita Snyckers
Guest:
Marcus Low, investigative journalist
Guest:
Greg Karvellas | Fugard Theatre