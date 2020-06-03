South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:20
Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - Managing Director at World Wide Worx
Today at 16:55
Weird new rules at some SA hotels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Arries - West End Primary
Today at 17:20
How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Grace - Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Today at 17:45
Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Presenter of the first episode
Today at 17:46
South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - International business manager
Today at 20:48
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
'Covid-19 ate my book!' - launching a book during a global pandemic Author Dr Helen Moffett chats to Pippa Hudson about her novel Charlotte and the trials of launching a book during a pandemic. 3 June 2020 2:36 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
View all Local
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
'Lockdown judgment likely to be appealed, all or most of it will be overturned' Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judge declaring all regulations irrational is not something one can do legally. 3 June 2020 9:31 AM
W Cape Health working with private hospitals to use ICU beds for Covid-19 Health MEC NomaFrench Mbombo gives an update on the state of preparedness in the province after Health Minister Mkhize's visit. 3 June 2020 9:04 AM
View all Politics
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together. 3 June 2020 12:52 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
View all Business
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court

South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court

3 June 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed

3 June 2020 3:55 PM

Guest:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University

2 June 2020 6:06 PM

Guest:
Judy MacGuire

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is the Space X launch so significant?

2 June 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
 Lerothodi Leeuw | Dr/ Astrophysicist at Unisa Physics Department

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

URGENT: Stop random Covid-19 testing and sort out the backlog

2 June 2020 5:24 PM

Guest:
Shabir Madhi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PechaKucha Cape Town’s first online night - 9 June 2020

2 June 2020 5:05 PM

Guest:
 Grant Greeff | City Organiser at PechaKucha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series

2 June 2020 4:39 PM

Guest:
Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government wants 100% smoking ban in public areas and a zero blood alcohol driving limit

2 June 2020 4:30 PM

Guests:
 Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council and Catherine Egbe | Specialist Scientist; Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Uni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RadioReading - 15 year old's powerfully written response: Black Lives Matter.

2 June 2020 4:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dirty Tobacco - a book by Telita Snyckers

2 June 2020 3:58 PM

Guest:
Telita Snyckers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Govt in a peculiar position over ruling on lockdown regulations - expert

3 June 2020 3:47 PM

Slain Andile Mbuthu related to one of his murder accused, court hears

3 June 2020 3:26 PM

Family attacked in Lentegeur shooting

3 June 2020 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA