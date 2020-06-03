Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Diabetes association warns diabetics to take extra care during corona virus pandemic
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Vicki Pinkney-Atkinson - Chairman at Patient Health Alliance Of Non
Today at 20:25
Hand Sanitizer is punishing my skin. Dermatologists advise
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr. Dagmar Whitaker
Phil Smith - Founder at Germ Free Solutions
Today at 20:48
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:15
How did Robyn Montsumi die in the custody of Mowbray Police Station?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Lessing
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
Western Cape sees 39 additional deaths and 1,469 new Covid-19 infections The Western Cape has 10,868 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 24,564 confirmed cases and 13,696 total recoveries. 3 June 2020 2:40 PM
[IN PICTURES] Capetonians show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement Candles and messages of solidarity were left outside Parliament in Cape Town for those protesting the Black Lives Matter movement. 3 June 2020 3:29 PM
'Govt should amend regulations to bring them in line with the Constitution' Attorney says if regulations found to be invalid after the 14-day period there will be grounds for citizens to issue civil action. 3 June 2020 1:47 PM
South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise Last year, the King got R66.7m from taxpayers. Clement Manyathela interviews the KZN Premier and the DA leader in the province. 3 June 2020 1:46 PM
Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win... 3 June 2020 6:42 PM
WC labour inspectors crack the whip on businesses violating Covid-19 rules The Labour Department has sent inspectors to various workplaces to ensure that they are complying with Covid-19 safety measures. 3 June 2020 6:02 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts Greenmarket Square doors after 226 years The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim. 2 June 2020 11:30 AM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.

Department of Labour in the Western Cape: Covid-19 inspections at workplaces.

3 June 2020 4:33 PM

Guest:
David Esau | Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour


South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond

3 June 2020 6:09 PM

Guest:
Tiaan Strydom | International business manager

Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel

3 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Pete Goffe-Wood | Presenter of the first episode

How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.

3 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Robert Grace | Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?

3 June 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:
Clive Arries | West End Primary |

Weird new rules at some SA hotels

3 June 2020 5:08 PM

Guest:
Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Facebook and Twitter Must Do More About Trump’s Tweets

3 June 2020 4:37 PM

Guest:
 Arthur Goldstuck | Managing Director at World Wide Worx |

#RadioReading with John Maytham: Becoming a parent in a age of #BlackLivesMatter

3 June 2020 4:16 PM
Black Lives Matter, police brutality and change that is needed

3 June 2020 3:55 PM

Guest:
Ferial Haffajee | Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24

South Africa’s lockdown regulations are invalid and unconstitutional: High Court

3 June 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Pieter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Trending

South African taxpayers give Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a R4.6 million raise

Business Local Politics

No transporting booze outside of level 3 trading hours, warns SAPS

Local

Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

UK PM condemns George Floyd killing as protesters take to the streets

3 June 2020 6:49 PM

Cosatu calls on govt to support cancellation of student debt for workers

3 June 2020 6:18 PM

Masina agreed to be disciplined after tweet row - Ekurhuleni ANC

3 June 2020 6:02 PM

