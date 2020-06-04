Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Aviator Masks by Theatreland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johnny Cooper - Director
Today at 17:05
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maria Loades - clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath
Today at 17:20
Latest Western Cape Gov digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Journalist at City Press
Latest Local
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
Your employer isn't Covid-compliant, can you refuse to go to work? Despite millions of people returning to work this week, the labour department says only 55% of companies are Covid-compliant. 4 June 2020 3:08 PM
One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study In the Western Cape the majority of Covid-19 fatalities were those with a comorbidity of either diabetes, HIV, or hypertension. 4 June 2020 2:05 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
'He sent through a fake bank payment notification' - beware Gumtree scammers As South Africans look for ways to make extra cash, Gumtree South Africa has warned consumers not to fall prey to online fraudster... 3 June 2020 4:47 PM
How to invest if you believe we’re heading for an economic depression Depressions do not spell the end for investors, says Dr Adrian Saville of Cannon Asset Managers. 3 June 2020 12:31 PM
Medical aids must now pay for Covid-19 tests under new regulations The Council for Medical Schemes has directed medical aids to view Covid-19 testing as a Prescribed Minimum Benefit. 3 June 2020 9:06 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency

Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency

4 June 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Koketso Moeti | Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

New research findings on land reform in South Africa

4 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Ben Cousins | Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Radio personality Rob Vember mourns his fathers death

4 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:
Rob Vember

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill

4 June 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
Joel Bregman | Director at My Vote Counts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President signs the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act - Does it really strengthen the IPID?

4 June 2020 3:28 PM

Guest:
Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond

3 June 2020 6:09 PM

Guest:
Tiaan Strydom | International business manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reinvent your night out during lockdown with I-Cook Channel

3 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Pete Goffe-Wood | Presenter of the first episode

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to create messaging that gets people to take seriously the issues around masks and social distance.

3 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Robert Grace | Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is this school in Lentegeur handling being back in action?

3 June 2020 5:22 PM

Guest:
Clive Arries | West End Primary |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird new rules at some SA hotels

3 June 2020 5:08 PM

Guest:
Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC-led alliance launches COVID-19 framework document to guide SA

4 June 2020 4:08 PM

UN chief backs global access to 'people's vaccine' for coronavirus

4 June 2020 3:54 PM

WATCH LIVE: Govt to appeal Court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

4 June 2020 3:45 PM

