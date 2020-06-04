Radio personality Rob Vember mourns his fathers death

Guest:
Rob Vember
Guest:
Ben Cousins | Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape
Guest:
Joel Bregman | Director at My Vote Counts
Guest:
Koketso Moeti | Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi
Guest:
Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Guest:
Tiaan Strydom | International business manager
Guest:
Pete Goffe-Wood | Presenter of the first episode
Guest:
Robert Grace | Founding Partner & Head of Strategy for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
Guest:
Clive Arries | West End Primary |
Guest:
Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc