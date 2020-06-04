New research findings on land reform in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures. 6 June 2020 9:24 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town. 6 June 2020 1:32 PM
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support. 6 June 2020 11:06 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
The John Maytham Show
New research findings on land reform in South Africa

New research findings on land reform in South Africa

4 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Ben Cousins | Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape


R&B Night with Lana Crowster

5 June 2020 7:52 PM

Guest: Musician Lana Crowster

Virtual National Arts Festival

5 June 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Monica Newton | CEO of the National Arts Festival

Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success

5 June 2020 7:39 PM

Guest:  Nosipho Dumisa | Director of Blood and Water 

Books with John Maytham

5 June 2020 6:31 PM
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes

5 June 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Author Sally Partridge chats about her new novel, Sea Star Summer

5 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Sally Partridge 

Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches

5 June 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof Peter Ryan, Director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT

SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes

5 June 2020 5:16 PM

Guest: Gerrie Van Biljon | CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa 

Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid

4 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Aslam Moosajee | Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS |

Latest Western Cape Gov digicon

4 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Trending

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

Lifestyle

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Serial rapist sentenced to 75 years in prison in NC

6 June 2020 4:03 PM

Ramaphosa lends his solidarity with African Americans

6 June 2020 3:42 PM

Andrew Mlangeni hailed for his role in SA’s development

6 June 2020 1:41 PM

