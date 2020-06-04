Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Tech Talk was Nazareen Ebrahim
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 20:25
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy: what level 3 hiking allowance means
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy - at Table Mountain Hiking
Tim Lundy
Today at 21:05
Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jamil F Khan - author at Khamr: The Makings of a Waterslams (book)
Today at 21:45
Mighty movie pics with Phumlani S Langa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phumlani S. Langa - Arts and entertainment reporter at City Press
Latest Local
Premier concedes that new testing plan will affect Western Cape's Covid-19 stats Premier Alan Winde agrees that the new restrictions placed on Covid-19 testing will make the province's infection data unreliable. 4 June 2020 6:28 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father REALLY die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
How government's lack of transparency has fueled mistrust during Covid-19 crisis Not sharing information with the public is unhelpful and lacks foresight says activist and writer Koketso Moeti. 4 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
'Tygerberg Hospital non-compliant to occupational health and safety' Hospera's Gerald Lotriet says a meeting with WC Health HOD on Thursday will determine whether hospital should be shut down or not. 4 June 2020 10:44 AM
Minister De Lille stops payment to 'anchored in corruption' Beit Bridge wall "We’ve so far paid R21 million of the R37 million. There will be consequences for people!" warns Minister Patricia de Lille. 4 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end ? Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing? 4 June 2020 6:37 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
View all Business
For R750 extra, passengers can book the middle seat on FlySafair FlySafair CMO Kirby Gordon says research shows keeping a seat open or 'neutralised' does not stop the spread of Covid-19. 4 June 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come

Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come

4 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest:
 Maria Loades | clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid

4 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Aslam Moosajee | Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Western Cape Gov digicon

4 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aviator Masks by Theatreland

4 June 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
 Johnny Cooper | Director |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New research findings on land reform in South Africa

4 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Ben Cousins | Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Radio personality Rob Vember mourns his fathers death

4 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:
Rob Vember

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President signs Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill

4 June 2020 3:48 PM

Guest:
Joel Bregman | Director at My Vote Counts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government’s credibility is questionable in the absence of transparency

4 June 2020 3:36 PM

Guest:
Koketso Moeti | Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President signs the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act - Does it really strengthen the IPID?

4 June 2020 3:28 PM

Guest:
Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa joins NASA to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond

3 June 2020 6:09 PM

Guest:
Tiaan Strydom | International business manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid

Politics

Second-hand car prices may collapse as rental car companies start dumping stock

Business Lifestyle Opinion

One in 10 Covid-19 patients with diabetes will die within a week - study

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC launches Black Friday campaign to fight racism, police brutality

4 June 2020 5:57 PM

Ceppwawu placed under administration

4 June 2020 5:08 PM

Mkhwebane takes exception to police statement on her investigating process

4 June 2020 4:57 PM

