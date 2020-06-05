SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
'Lockdown has seen a huge increase in rodent activity' Pest Free SA says its a consequence of more people being at home with more food scraps and fewer people in the commercial space. 5 June 2020 10:29 AM
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes

SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes

5 June 2020 5:16 PM

Guest: Gerrie Van Biljon | CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa 


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes

5 June 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Author Sally Partridge chats about her new novel, Sea Star Summer

5 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Sally Partridge 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches

5 June 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof Peter Ryan, Director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid

4 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Aslam Moosajee | Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Western Cape Gov digicon

4 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lonely children effect' could manifest for years to come

4 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest:
 Maria Loades | clinical psychologist from the Department of Psychology at Bath

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aviator Masks by Theatreland

4 June 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
 Johnny Cooper | Director |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New research findings on land reform in South Africa

4 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Ben Cousins | Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Radio personality Rob Vember mourns his fathers death

4 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:
Rob Vember

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lesufi confident Gauteng schools ready for second attempt at reopening

5 June 2020 5:54 PM

Scopa wants revival of inquiry into corruption at DWS

5 June 2020 5:49 PM

Mabuza praises Free State for flattening COVID-19 curve

5 June 2020 5:43 PM

