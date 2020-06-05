R&B Night with Lana Crowster

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
New Ipid law takes absolute powers away from Minister of Police President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act into law. 4 June 2020 3:58 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[LISTEN] Did my father really die from Covid-19 asks SA radio host Former KFM DJ Rob Vember speaks to John Maytham about the events leading up to his father's death last Friday evening. 4 June 2020 5:42 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death At the end of 2019, few people even suspected Covid-19 existed. Today it kills more people than any other cause. 5 June 2020 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Wynberg Girls High pupil pens powerful #BlackLivesMatter poem As protests rage across the US, Wynberg Girls High pupil Haaniya Carelse talks to John Maytham about black lives matter in SA. 2 June 2020 5:30 PM
The John Maytham Show
R&B Night with Lana Crowster

R&B Night with Lana Crowster

5 June 2020 7:52 PM

Guest: Musician Lana Crowster


Virtual National Arts Festival

5 June 2020 7:43 PM

Guest: Monica Newton | CEO of the National Arts Festival

Blood and Water: South Africa's latest Netflix success

5 June 2020 7:39 PM

Guest:  Nosipho Dumisa | Director of Blood and Water 

Books with John Maytham

5 June 2020 6:31 PM
WP Rugby Football Union/Investec Newlands deal on the ropes

5 June 2020 5:42 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Author Sally Partridge chats about her new novel, Sea Star Summer

5 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Sally Partridge 

Lockdown litter survey reveals secrets on our beaches

5 June 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Prof Peter Ryan, Director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT

SA may be getting new rules on what qualifies as a bicycle – with big implications for e-bikes

5 June 2020 5:16 PM

Guest: Gerrie Van Biljon | CEO of Pedego Electric Bikes South Africa 

Commentary on Pretoria High Court judgment declaring the lock-down regulations invalid

4 June 2020 6:05 PM

Guest:
Aslam Moosajee | Dispute Resolution | Executive ENS |

Latest Western Cape Gov digicon

4 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant

Politics

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

'Get your knee off our necks,' activist Sharpton says at Floyd memorial

5 June 2020 8:12 PM

Ramaphosa urges WC to provide more hospital beds for COVID-19 peak

5 June 2020 7:35 PM

66 staff members positive for COVID-19 at schools across province - WCED

5 June 2020 7:30 PM

