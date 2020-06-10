Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
MTN responds to service issues
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jacqui O'Sullivan
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Clothing Company Helon Melon Makes Isolation Gowns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Helen Gibbs - Founder of Helon Melon
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays: Regenerative Agriculture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Big day at the ConCourt: Should SA allow independent candidates to stand for election?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 07:20
Impact of heavy rains on Cape Town's street people
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hassan Khan - CEO at Haven night shelter
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Another 'relief' fund: Sanlam pledges 2.25 billion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nersan Naidoo - CEO at Sanlam Investments
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Latest Local
Move Boulders wind farm project to mothballed Saldanha Steel, proposes activist Peter Pickford has proposed that the controversial West Coast wind farm project moves to ArcelorMittal's mothballed Saldanha Steel... 10 June 2020 5:42 PM
CT doctors raise funds for PPE packs to help healthcare workers beyond hospitals A group of family doctors in Cape Town has united to provide essential PPE to healthcare professionals outside the hospital enviro... 10 June 2020 3:52 PM
Ipid recommends action against Joburg metro cops involved in Collins Khosa death Police watchdog Ipid has sent a report to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) following its probe into the killing of... 10 June 2020 2:30 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what "defunding the police force" means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing. 10 June 2020 11:53 AM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' "It's a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma," says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Something found in a dump may save the oceans By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea 10 June 2020 7:15 PM
How the National Planning Commission is preparing for a post-Covid South Africa The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focusing on and how has Covid affected national plans? 10 June 2020 7:14 PM
Regulations may force hairdressers and beauticians to operate outside the law Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law. 10 June 2020 6:53 PM
1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship. 10 June 2020 3:39 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
SABC drama 'Melody' aims to empower Cape Town's coloured community The show, starring newcomer Kim Bowers and Suidooster's Abduragman Adams premiered on SABC 2 back in April. 9 June 2020 3:43 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing' Festival CEO Monica Newton says artists have had to completely reconceptualise the work they've created for the new medium. 5 June 2020 7:00 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' “It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa's 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda's rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel

Breezy proposal for mothballed Saldanha Steel

10 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
Peter Pickford | wildlife photographer and environmental author


Hatchetman Live on Thursday night live at 6pm!

10 June 2020 6:24 PM

Guest:
Jono Tait

Portfolio Committee on Health and Select Committee on Health and Social Services briefing by NHLS on strategies

10 June 2020 5:55 PM

Guest:
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Hope for pangolins as protection boosted in China

10 June 2020 5:34 PM

Guest:
Helena Atkinson | Conservation Projects Manager at Pangolin SA

South Africa's cigarette sale court battle in Pretoria High Court today

10 June 2020 5:21 PM

Guest:
Karyn Maughan | Journalist at Times Live |

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of 'cardiac arrest' at 55

10 June 2020 5:09 PM

Guest:
JJ Cornish

Informal food traders and the lockdown

10 June 2020 4:34 PM

Guest:
Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, in the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UP

#UnapologeticallyAsian makes itself heard in online video

10 June 2020 4:06 PM

Guest:
Warren Ho | Martial arts and Self-Defense Teacher, and producer of the video

How badly has opening the sale of alcohol affected the trauma units?

10 June 2020 3:53 PM

Guest:
Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of
Health

Covid-19 must be used to disrupt long-term mortality trends – and radically improve our education system

10 June 2020 3:39 PM

Guest:
Dr David Harrison | CEO at DG Murray Trust

Groote Schuur Hospital is transparent about Covid-19 positive staff - WC Health

Local Politics

Dog walker's death highlights plight of foreign nationals in SA

Local

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

Local Business Politics Opinion

Labour inspectors shut down parts of Tygerberg Hospital

10 June 2020 8:35 PM

Culpable homicide case opened following fatal Jozini crash

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

NHLS to prioritise WC for COVID-19 testing due to shortage in test kits

10 June 2020 7:08 PM

