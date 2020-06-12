Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Latest Local
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The John Maytham Show
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend

Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend

12 June 2020 5:48 PM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province & Stormers Coach 


#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange

12 June 2020 6:12 PM

John in conversation with KFM mid-morning show host Tracey Lange.

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second wave

12 June 2020 5:28 PM

John spoke to Richard Stutt who co-led  the study at Cambridge University

Covid from the eyes of an intern doctor at Tygerberg Hospital

12 June 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: David Goldschagg | 2nd year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital

The Book Review with John Maytham

12 June 2020 4:42 PM

Books reviewed
Bitter Wash Road by Garry Disher
Amnesty by Aravind Adiga
The Map of Knowledge by Violet Moller

Thrombolysis and Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in COVID-19

12 June 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Prof Vernon Louw | Chair and Head of the Division of Clinical Haematology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Cape Town

Julia Raphaely on the most difficult decision she has ever had to make

12 June 2020 4:00 PM

Guest: Julia Raphaely | Former CEO at Associated Media Publishing

SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?

12 June 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Dr. Sibongile Walaza | Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory
Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases

New sports regulations for alert level 3

12 June 2020 3:26 PM

Guest: Aslam Moosajee | ENS Executive in Dispute Resolution

Western Cape Premier weekly dig icon

11 June 2020 6:08 PM

Guest:
 Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Trending

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

12 June 2020 7:38 PM

