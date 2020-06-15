Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Poem - Dear Mr President
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronique Jephtas
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Latest Local
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus. 15 June 2020 5:52 PM
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
No country for young people - are we tackling youth unemployment the right way? Millions of people under the age of 34 enter the job market every year - but jobs are disappearing. 15 June 2020 6:45 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross

15 June 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire | Motoring journalist


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert

15 June 2020 6:13 PM

Guest:  Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and
             Cultural Studies at UP

South African author Elsa Joubert has died at age 97 due to Covid-19.
Her book Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena)
was recently turned into an award-winning film.
Poppie Nongena has been voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century.
Shortly before her death Elsa wrote an open letter pleading to see her relatives as she
was in the "last months and weeks" of her life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Groote Schuur surgeon's experience with Covid

15 June 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Laeequa Bayat | She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark

15 June 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Prof. Jeremy Seekings | Director at UCT Social Surveys Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study identifies teens’ coping strategies to protect mental health

15 June 2020 4:44 PM

Guest: Carmen Späth | Postdoctoral research fellow in social and behavioural
sciences. The study was conducted at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the “airline apocalypse” and how is it avoidable?

15 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket SA sack Clive Eksteen

15 June 2020 4:12 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wesgro economic turnaround strategy

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How parliament might approach the ConCourt ruling on independent candidates

15 June 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Economic and political analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government's new 2,500-megawatt nuclear build proposal

15 June 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

