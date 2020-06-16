COVID-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children

Guest: Dr. Nic Spaull | Education Economist at Stellenbosch University
Guest: Prof. Keith Gottschalk |Retired political scientist from the University of the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nazeem Abdurahman | SANTACO Western Cape ChairpersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julie Smith | Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and DignityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and
Cultural Studies at UP
South African author Elsa Joubert has died at age 97 due to Covid-19.
Her book Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena)
was recently turned into an award-winning film.
Poppie Nongena has been voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century.
Shortly before her death Elsa wrote an open letter pleading to see her relatives as she
was in the "last months and weeks" of her life.
Guest: Laeequa Bayat | She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Jeremy Seekings | Director at UCT Social Surveys UnitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Juliet McGuire | Motoring journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA AirlinkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST