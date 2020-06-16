Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: Shaking off black bias

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: The youth should be included in tackling the unemployment in South Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital
Today at 20:25
How inclusive are South Africa's laws for the LGBT+ community?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharon Cox
Today at 20:48
'Uprize' a documentary on the Soweto Uprising is free to stream this week
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sifiso Khanyile - Filmmaker
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: The new Ford Figo and BMW M340i
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth Round Table: CPUT SRC members weigh in on what Youth Day means to them
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phinda Swaartbooi - CPUT SRC President 20202
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province. 16 June 2020 5:20 PM
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately. 16 June 2020 4:28 PM
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's "energy mix". 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses An investment banker tells how his side hustle became a business that helps other businesses. 16 June 2020 7:06 PM
Lessons from history: The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics How smallpox helped colonisers and how the ''Black Death'' contributed to the industrial revolution. 16 June 2020 6:53 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective' Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller. 16 June 2020 9:04 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
The John Maytham Show
Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: Shaking off black bias

Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: Shaking off black bias

16 June 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: Kamva Somdyala | Content producer at News24


ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for SA: Advantages and disadvantages?

16 June 2020 4:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Keith Gottschalk |Retired political scientist from the University of the Western Cape.

Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?

16 June 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Nazeem Abdurahman | SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson

Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago

16 June 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Julie Smith | Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

COVID-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children

16 June 2020 3:26 PM

Guest: Dr. Nic Spaull | Education Economist at Stellenbosch University

Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert

15 June 2020 6:13 PM

Guest:  Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and
             Cultural Studies at UP

South African author Elsa Joubert has died at age 97 due to Covid-19.
Her book Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena)
was recently turned into an award-winning film.
Poppie Nongena has been voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century.
Shortly before her death Elsa wrote an open letter pleading to see her relatives as she
was in the "last months and weeks" of her life.

Groote Schuur surgeon's experience with Covid

15 June 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Laeequa Bayat | She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital

The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark

15 June 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Prof. Jeremy Seekings | Director at UCT Social Surveys Unit

Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross

15 June 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Juliet McGuire | Motoring journalist

What is the “airline apocalypse” and how is it avoidable?

15 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink

DA calls for immediate release of SAA's business rescue plan

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

16 June 2020 7:43 PM

Govt isn't planning on re-introducing ban on alcohol sales – Zulu

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

16 June 2020 7:28 PM

COVID-19 patient goes missing from quarantine facility in PE

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

16 June 2020 5:35 PM

