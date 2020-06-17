CapeTalk producer describes getting hitched in mom's living room

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Theatres to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Marlene le Roux
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Mitchells Plain author Yusuf Daniels on his 'Lekka' second book Author Yusuf Daniels scored a bestseller in 2019 with his debut book Living Coloured, he chats to Lester Kiewit about the sequel. 18 June 2020 12:59 PM
Restaurants reopening: reprieve for 23K eateries, 800k staff and 80% unemployed Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts outlines how restaurants plan to reopen safely. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind Dylan Wray speaks to Lester Kiewit about why he felt the need to apologise to the students of colour he taught several years ago. 18 June 2020 12:09 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread Mkhize says the virus will be around for a while and believes there are ways of containing the virus such as how people behave. 18 June 2020 9:18 AM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
CapeTalk producer describes getting hitched in mom's living room

CapeTalk producer describes getting hitched in mom's living room

17 June 2020 3:39 PM

Guests:

Lynne Arendse | Producer at CapeTalk |


Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game

17 June 2020 5:43 PM

Guest:
Zayn Nabbi | Cnn Sports correspondent

What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy

17 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Prof Dirk Kotze | Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa |

The VBS gang finally goes down

17 June 2020 4:49 PM

Guest:
Dewald van Rensburg | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,

WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

17 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
Keertan Dheda | Researcher at UCT Lung Institute

A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes

17 June 2020 3:59 PM

Guest:
Dylan Wray | Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shikaya |

How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry

17 June 2020 3:26 PM

Guests:
Tracey Branford | Trunk wedding events

Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: Shaking off black bias

16 June 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: Kamva Somdyala | Content producer at News24

ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for SA: Advantages and disadvantages?

16 June 2020 4:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Keith Gottschalk |Retired political scientist from the University of the Western Cape.

Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?

16 June 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Nazeem Abdurahman | SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson

'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%'

Business Lifestyle Local Politics

Mkhize: How we manage our behaviour is now the key to slowing Covid-19 spread

Local Politics

Zero-tolerance alcohol driving law includes alcohol-based medications - insurer

Local Politics

Chinese county restricts travel as Beijing races to contain virus

18 June 2020 12:25 PM

At least one accused in VBS matter wants R100,000 bail reduced

18 June 2020 11:54 AM

COVID-19 and children: What does the data reveal?

18 June 2020 11:19 AM

