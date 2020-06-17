How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry

Guest: Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and

Cultural Studies at UP



South African author Elsa Joubert has died at age 97 due to Covid-19.

Her book Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena)

was recently turned into an award-winning film.

Poppie Nongena has been voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century.

Shortly before her death Elsa wrote an open letter pleading to see her relatives as she

was in the "last months and weeks" of her life.

