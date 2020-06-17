A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa's COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa's democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:50
REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body' "Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with." 17 June 2020 9:56 AM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700? Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa's best-selling cars. 17 June 2020 3:27 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes

A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes

17 June 2020 3:59 PM

Guest:
Dylan Wray | Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shikaya |


WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

17 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
Keertan Dheda | Researcher at UCT Lung Institute

How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry

17 June 2020 3:39 PM

Guests:

Lynne Arendse | Producer at CapeTalk |

How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry

17 June 2020 3:26 PM

Guests:
Tracey Branford | Trunk wedding events

Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: Shaking off black bias

16 June 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: Kamva Somdyala | Content producer at News24

ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for SA: Advantages and disadvantages?

16 June 2020 4:48 PM

Guest: Prof. Keith Gottschalk |Retired political scientist from the University of the Western Cape.

Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?

16 June 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Nazeem Abdurahman | SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson

Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago

16 June 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Julie Smith | Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

COVID-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children

16 June 2020 3:26 PM

Guest: Dr. Nic Spaull | Education Economist at Stellenbosch University

Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert

15 June 2020 6:13 PM

Guest:  Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and
             Cultural Studies at UP

South African author Elsa Joubert has died at age 97 due to Covid-19.
Her book Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena)
was recently turned into an award-winning film.
Poppie Nongena has been voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century.
Shortly before her death Elsa wrote an open letter pleading to see her relatives as she
was in the "last months and weeks" of her life.

