The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work

John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 17:20
GBV in SA: Women are fighting two pandemics.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu - MOSAIC Director
Today at 17:46
New Jellyfish Species: Verena Ras On Taxonomy, Training And Leaving A Legacy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Verena Ras - University of the Western Cape marine biologist
Today at 20:10
father's day content
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 20:25
jody abrahams
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jody Abrahams - Actor at ...
Today at 20:30
Loukmaan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Loukmaan Adams
Today at 20:42
Lorenzo Davids
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 20:50
Jaco van Schalkwyk
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:31
Hiking feature with Tim Lundy:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
search
Latest Local
Don't yet have a will? Get one, especially if you've got kids...here's how Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains why it's so important to have an up to date will when you have children. 18 June 2020 4:15 PM
Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely? Hairdressers across the country have spent the last few weeks lobbying government to allow them to open under lockdown. 18 June 2020 3:28 PM
Union 'shocked' after SABC serves employees with retrenchment notices The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued retrenchment notices that will affect at least 600 employees. 18 June 2020 2:59 PM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
There were 10 of us - CT newlywed describes getting hitched in mom's living room CapeTalk's very own Early Breakfast producer Lynne Arendse tied the knot last week in an intimate, at-home wedding ceremony. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
CT wedding planner hopes couples can walk down the aisle again by September Wedding planner Tracey Branford says she hopes that wedding ceremonies can resume in the next few months with necessary health and... 17 June 2020 5:32 PM
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work

The health dangers of 500 000 more people returning to work

18 June 2020 4:22 PM

Guest:
Landon Myer | Professor at UCT


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

Boeta Cassiem is getting his new eyes!

18 June 2020 5:04 PM

Guest:
Boeta Mogamad Cassiem

The new architectural frontier: buildings and their microbiomes.

18 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest:
Jako Nice | Senior Researcher, Architect at CSIR |

CapeWine postponed

18 June 2020 4:11 PM

Guest:
Maryna Calow | Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa) |

1995 RWC 25th anniversary webinar

18 June 2020 4:07 PM

Guest:
Dean Allen | lecturer and historian, and the author of Empire, War & Cricket in South Africa.

Hairdresses, salons and spa's to reopen

18 June 2020 3:47 PM

Guests:
Gina Capra | Founder of Palladium Hair Co and Gali Gaon Segall | owner of Yemaya Spa Group

Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game

17 June 2020 5:43 PM

Guest:
Zayn Nabbi | Cnn Sports correspondent

What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy

17 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest:
Prof Dirk Kotze | Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa |

The VBS gang finally goes down

17 June 2020 4:49 PM

Guest:
Dewald van Rensburg | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,

WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

17 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
Keertan Dheda | Researcher at UCT Lung Institute

Trending

How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape

Lifestyle Business

Hair salons allowed to reopen...but how can they do it safely?

Local

Former Wynberg Girls' High teacher says 'sorry' for being colour blind

Local

EWN Highlights

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

Sassa won't give you the R350 unemployment grant if you're registered with UIF

18 June 2020 3:09 PM

