Today at 15:40
Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christa Janse van Rensberg - Head of Division of Sports Medicine at UP
Today at 15:50
UIF and Foreign Nationals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Legh - chairperson of the law firm Bowmans
Today at 16:10
The Pridwin Preparatory School case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Identifying one quick win for the government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
New community ambassadors to support COVID-19 awareness efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deidre Pieterson - Covid-19 community ambassador
Today at 17:05
South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi Roux - Urbanist and visual historian who works on heritage, memory, public space and urban transformations
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Podcasts

The John Maytham Show
arrow_forward
Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?

Should you be wearing a mask while you workout?

22 June 2020 3:57 PM

Guest:
Christa Janse van Rensberg | Head of Division of Sports Medicine at UP


More episodes from The John Maytham Show

US China cold war 'bigger global threat than virus'

22 June 2020 3:39 PM

Guest:
Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own

19 June 2020 6:01 PM

Guest:
Amy Jones | Singer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?

19 June 2020 5:37 PM

Guest:
Brian van Wilgen | leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA

19 June 2020 5:25 PM

Guest:
Dr Laurine Platzky | member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk

19 June 2020 5:06 PM

Guest:
Stuart Taylor | Comedian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

19 June 2020 4:46 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.

19 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest:
Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts

19 June 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:
Luke Dale-Roberts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?

19 June 2020 4:00 PM

Guest:
Carol Harington | Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

