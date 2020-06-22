South Africa can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission

Today at 20:10 News focus: ‘WE’VE BEEN ABANDONED’ – REFUGEES IN CT PLEAD FOR MORE HELP Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 20:25 This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...

Today at 20:48 How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance

Today at 21:15 The Webside Manner – how telehealth is changing healthcare Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Neil Kinsley - CEO at Medici South Africa

Today at 21:31 Stand United South Africa creates tool to make it easier and safer to report an incident of GBV Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ryno Schutte - Non-Executive Chairman at Stand United South Africa

