Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
Today at 20:25
How are schools fairing with COVID-19 so far
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
Today at 21:05
Opinion: My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danielle Gilbert
Today at 21:31
Exercise during Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC. 24 June 2020 2:22 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the "emergency" budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address is done and dusted. Watch it, right here. 24 June 2020 11:48 AM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?

How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?

24 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: 

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government


Analysis of the “emergency” budget part 1

24 June 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:

Xhanti Payi Consulting economist Research and strategy consultant 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF

23 June 2020 6:15 PM

Guest:
Rob Van Vuuren | Comedian/Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When surf rage overrides stoke

23 June 2020 5:51 PM

Guest:
Melissa Volker |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget Preview

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

Guest:
Nazmeera Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19: Digitising ICU improves patient care while protecting healthcare staff

23 June 2020 5:07 PM

Guest:
Brian Allwood | Consultant Pulmonologist at Uct Lung Institute |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament

23 June 2020 4:46 PM

Guest:
 Collen Dlamini | Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis

23 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:
 Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should the covid-19 vulnerable invest in an oximeter?

23 June 2020 4:09 PM

Guest:
Alan Peter | Pulmonologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV in SA: What can be done?

23 June 2020 4:02 PM

Guest:
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

Local

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

Lifestyle Business

FULL TEXT: Tito Mboweni’s Supplementary Budget Speech

24 June 2020 4:29 PM

Toddler (3) killed in Lavender Hill gang shooting laid to rest

24 June 2020 3:14 PM

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

24 June 2020 3:13 PM

