Today at 16:20 How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

125 125

Today at 16:55 DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development

125 125

Today at 17:05 Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers

125 125

Today at 17:20 Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa

125 125

Today at 17:46 Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

125 125

Today at 18:09 Tax analysis of the Budget. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey

125 125

Today at 18:13 ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 The budget on my pocket. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto

125 125

Today at 20:10 News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network

Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network

125 125

Today at 20:25 How are schools fairing with COVID-19 so far Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....

125 125

Today at 20:48 Community Chest's virtual Charity Event Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations

125 125

Today at 21:05 Opinion: My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Danielle Gilbert

125 125